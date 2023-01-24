Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($7.17) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.15) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.39) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.33) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.56 ($7.13) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($18.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.69.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

