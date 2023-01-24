K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Cut to C$9.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

