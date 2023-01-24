Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Raymond James

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

