K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €22.27 ($24.21) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.92. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €14.62 ($15.89) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($39.62). The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

