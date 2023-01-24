Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $173.00 at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $170.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.79.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $169.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

