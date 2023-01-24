Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $397.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $399.00 to $397.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.10.

NYSE:MLM opened at $348.93 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. City State Bank lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

