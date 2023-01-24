Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Truist Financial

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.73.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

MA stock opened at $378.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.01. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

