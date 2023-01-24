Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Head-To-Head Review

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Workday 1 9 21 0 2.65

Valuation and Earnings

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 552.17%. Workday has a consensus price target of $214.47, indicating a potential upside of 21.56%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Workday.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $43.86 million 0.86 -$44.96 million N/A N/A Workday $5.14 billion 8.82 $29.37 million ($1.24) -142.28

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -36.41% -12.60% -7.60% Workday -5.29% -2.11% -0.86%

Summary

Workday beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

