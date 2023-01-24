Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $155.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.67.

NASDAQ META opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $328.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.77.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,497,210. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

