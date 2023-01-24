MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

MOFG opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $513.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 24,858 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $856,855.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $856,855.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 1,483 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $51,133.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,341 shares in the company, valued at $908,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 24,858 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.47 per share, for a total transaction of $856,855.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,855.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $997,757. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 139,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

