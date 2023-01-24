Morgan Stanley Boosts abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target to GBX 208

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 184 ($2.28) to GBX 208 ($2.58) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 160 ($1.98) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.41) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $170.43.

abrdn Stock Performance

SLFPF opened at $2.50 on Friday. abrdn has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

