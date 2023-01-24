Morgan Stanley Increases Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $32.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $686.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

