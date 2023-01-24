Morgan Stanley Increases Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target to €13.60

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($14.13) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €12.20 ($13.26) to €11.50 ($12.50) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of Vivendi to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €12.30 ($13.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.78.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.