Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $357.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.08 and a 200 day moving average of $261.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

