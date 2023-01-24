Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $325.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.
NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.36.
Netflix Stock Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $357.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 469.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
