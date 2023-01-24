Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Shares of NTR opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

