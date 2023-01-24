Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oasis Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum comprises about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

