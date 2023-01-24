Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.06.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. On average, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
