Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. On average, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Onconova Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

