PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.27.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,013,709.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,084.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,248. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

