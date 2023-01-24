Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.

PNR stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

