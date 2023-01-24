Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 731 ($9.05).

PHNX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.42) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.53) to GBX 670 ($8.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Stock Up 0.5 %

PHNX opened at GBX 628.80 ($7.79) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 606.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 596.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 501 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 692.80 ($8.58). The firm has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.