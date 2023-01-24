Pivotal Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $400.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $375.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $357.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.40. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

