PLDT (NYSE:PHI) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Financial Survey

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PLDT and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 7 0 2.78

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than PLDT.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.92 billion 1.51 $535.25 million $3.06 8.94 Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 1.12 $4.96 billion $1.93 15.24

This table compares PLDT and Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than PLDT. PLDT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of PLDT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 17.16% 23.67% 4.76% Frontier Communications Parent 8.06% 10.00% 2.73%

Risk & Volatility

PLDT has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLDT beats Frontier Communications Parent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients. The Other segments consists interests in digital platforms and other technologies, including interests in VIH and Multisys. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

