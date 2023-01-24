PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAAGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. Analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45,495 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $447,000.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

