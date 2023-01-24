ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Biotricity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.29 -$61.93 million ($197.50) -0.04 Biotricity $7.70 million 5.26 -$29.13 million ($0.46) -1.70

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReShape Lifesciences. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biotricity 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for ReShape Lifesciences and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ReShape Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 62.52%. Biotricity has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.95%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -577.18% -72.89% -58.52% Biotricity -265.11% -6,795.29% -155.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biotricity beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Biotricity

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

