Scotiabank Lowers CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$73.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
CCDBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
CCL Industries Price Performance
CCDBF stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.
