Scotiabank Lowers CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$73.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCDBF stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.