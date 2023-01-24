Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rises By 9.5%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAVMY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($17.39) to €15.00 ($16.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €11.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.40 ($11.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($13.32) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading

