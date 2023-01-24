Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $63.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SKX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,967 shares of company stock worth $876,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

