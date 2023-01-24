Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $195.46.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $134,497,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after purchasing an additional 505,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.