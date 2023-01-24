Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN opened at $45.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.37. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after acquiring an additional 80,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 31.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 15.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

