SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $2.28 on Friday. SuperCom has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.35.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 94.30% and a negative net margin of 81.57%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
