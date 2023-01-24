SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $2.28 on Friday. SuperCom has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 94.30% and a negative net margin of 81.57%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.