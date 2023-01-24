SVB Leerink Increases BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $300.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $236.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BGNE. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.14.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BGNE opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.02) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $387.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.25 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -18.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,802,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,033 shares of company stock worth $9,407,504 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.