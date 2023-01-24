Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.20 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.48) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.17) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.80) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.28) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.37) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.58 ($2.81) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.01 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of €3.03 ($3.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

