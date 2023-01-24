Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.89.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares
Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 304,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 116,390 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 163,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.