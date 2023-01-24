Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,526 shares of company stock worth $114,791. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 304,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 116,390 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 163,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

