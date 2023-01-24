Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $106.21 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $107.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

