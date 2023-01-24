UBS Group Downgrades Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNMBY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($239.13) to €240.00 ($260.87) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($260.87) to €265.00 ($288.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($239.13) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.33.
Rheinmetall Price Performance
Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18.
About Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rheinmetall (RNMBY)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.