UBS Group Downgrades Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNMBY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($239.13) to €240.00 ($260.87) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($260.87) to €265.00 ($288.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($239.13) to €250.00 ($271.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.