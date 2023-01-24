Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.70 and a beta of 1.32. Upstart has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $161.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

Insider Activity

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $577,988. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Upstart by 366.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.