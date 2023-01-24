Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.17) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

