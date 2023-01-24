Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($173.91) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($202.17) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($193.48) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
WCH opened at €132.70 ($144.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.20. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €98.58 ($107.15) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($203.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is €123.70 and its 200-day moving average is €128.00.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.
