Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on W. Barclays cut their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.77.

NYSE W opened at $59.33 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

