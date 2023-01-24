Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.78.

WTFC opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.63. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

