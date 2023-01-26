1eco Self Reported Market Cap Tops $15.66 Million (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. 1eco has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $628.14 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1eco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002570 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 1eco has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1eco

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,441,001 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1eco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

