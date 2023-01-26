3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.55. 4,599,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average of $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $172.12. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

