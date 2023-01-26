7Pixels Price Reaches $3.73 on Major Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $60.45 million and approximately $30,551.24 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00016212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.67071391 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,254.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

