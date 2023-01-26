AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
AcuityAds Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of ACUIF opened at $1.79 on Monday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.
About AcuityAds
