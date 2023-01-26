AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AcuityAds Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ACUIF opened at $1.79 on Monday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

About AcuityAds

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.