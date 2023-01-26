Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells $74,282.78 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $365.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.56. The company has a market capitalization of $167.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 130,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 43,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

