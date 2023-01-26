Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$13.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.73.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Aecon Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$668.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$18.15.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 208.57%.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
