Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AC shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$22.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$15.57 and a twelve month high of C$25.98. The stock has a market cap of C$8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$32,452.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,302.30. In related news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$32,452.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,302.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,023 shares of company stock valued at $937,909.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

