Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.83. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 101,693 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Air France-KLM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.65 ($1.79) to €1.45 ($1.58) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €1.90 ($2.07) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

