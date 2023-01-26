Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) vs. M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Critical Analysis

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Rating) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A M&T Bank 23.15% 11.41% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Albina Community Bancorp and M&T Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A M&T Bank 0 8 7 0 2.47

Valuation & Earnings

M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $182.32, suggesting a potential upside of 16.95%. Given M&T Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and M&T Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A M&T Bank $8.60 billion 3.13 $1.89 billion $11.52 13.53

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Albina Community Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiaries. It offers traditional loan and deposit products to business in the greater Portland metropolitan area, organizes and manages qualified community reinvestments act investment funds, receives and distributes new market tax credits, and engages in the holding of notes and deeds of trusts for properties. The company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company's branch network, business banking centers, and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits.

